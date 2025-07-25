Malaysia exploring nuclear power options to meet growing energy demand

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is taking steps to reintroduce nuclear power into its long-term energy strategy, as the country faces growing electricity demands and increasing pressure to combat climate change.

After years on the back burner, the government has restarted planning for nuclear energy, with preparations underway to explore small modular reactors in remote places on the peninsula.

"We have made (a) public announcement - that nuclear is one of the options we're looking at,” Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof told CNA.

“But of course when (it comes) to nuclear, we have to go into all the details, working with internationals to get endorsement, to sign all the agreements, and more importantly, to engage the public," added Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation.

Malaysia began its nuclear journey over 50 years ago, initially focusing on research.

A shift toward nuclear power planning started in 2011, but the Fukushima disaster and a subsequent change in government in 2018 led to the plan being shelved.