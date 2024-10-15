Prominent opposition politician allegedly linked to Malaysia's multimillion-ringgit corruption probe

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has raided two safe houses, including an office, and seized RM321,000 (US$74,500) in both foreign and local currencies as part of its investigation into a case involving Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated (MBI) - a body established to administer assets and investments of the state government.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said on Monday (Oct 15) that RM78,000 was found in the office and the remaining RM243,000 was found at the other safe house.

“We also received information that a certain amount of money was used for investments in Singapore but I cannot disclose the full amount and its owner,” Mr Azam told the media at the sidelines of the 2024 Integrity, Governance and Anti-Corruption (KITA) Convention in Kota Kinabalu.

The case also involves a prominent politician, local media reported.

On Oct 13, it was reported that the MACC discovered RM5 million in foreign currency during a raid at a condominium unit in Kuala Lumpur, also linked to the prominent politician involved in the corruption probe.

MACC said that one of the suspects arrested revealed that the condominium unit was used as a safe house to store proceeds of corruption while the money was also used to fund his political activities, local media reported.

It was believed that the prominent politician had instructed a businessman to store the money, which was given by an unidentified individual at the apartment, according to Free Malaysia Today.

Previously, it was reported by Sinar Harian that a former MBI senior executive was among the two people arrested by MACC in an investigation into a sand mining concession granted by a subsidiary of the state investment body.

The two arrested - the second one being a businessman - were allegedly linked to a prominent opposition leader who had political influence in Selangor, local media reported.

When asked if the anti-graft busters had summoned the politician involved for its investigation, Mr Azam said on Oct 14 that it will only be done when there is sufficient evidence.

“I certainly will not reject or deny that he will be called in, but only after my team or the investigating officer is satisfied with several more findings, including related documents and funds. As of now, around 15 witnesses have already been called and I expect many more will be summoned for the investigation,” he said.

Mr Azam also did not disclose when asked if the individual is currently in government and if there are more politicians involved, The Star reported.

“We think we will discover more at the other ‘safe houses’. We are still conducting investigations. Other ‘safe houses’ … may have potentially been used to store the proceeds,” Mr Azam was quoted as saying by Harian Metro.

He added that the other two suspects who were detained have already been released. One of them is a 43-year-old male driver and the other is a 46-year-old former financial officer in a firm that secured the sand mining concession several years ago, Free Malaysia Today reported.

Malaysia, under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration, has conducted many high-profile raids involving prominent political and business figures.

In December 2023, MACC investigators seized the multi-million-dollar Ilham Tower owned by the family of former finance minister Daim Zainuddin.

The close ally of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad was later charged in late January this year for failing to comply with a notice to declare his assets under the country’s anti-corruption laws.