15 university students killed in bus crash on Perak expressway, as PM Anwar orders probe

IPOH, Perak: A fatal crash that claimed the lives of at least 15 students is being investigated on the orders of Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The accident on the East-West Highway in Perak on Monday (Jun 9) morning involved a bus carrying university students and a Perodua Alza multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

Initial police investigations show that the bus had hit the back of the Perodua Alza before losing control and veering off the road, Perak police chief Noor Hisam Nordin told local news outlet Harian Metro.

The Ministry of Higher Education confirmed on Monday that 15 students from Sultan Idris Education University (UPSI) were killed in the incident in Banun, Gerik along the highway which connects Perak to Jeli in Kelantan.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

According to the Hulu Perak Civil Defence Force, the Banun Disaster Operations Control Centre received a call regarding the fatal crash involving a total of 48 victims at around 1.10am.

“Upon arrival at the location, it was discovered that the bus had overturned in the collision with a Perodua Alza MPV,” the Civil Defence Force said in a statement quoted by Bernama.

The bus was travelling from Jerteh, Terengganu, UPSI vice-chancellor Md Amin Md Taff confirmed. According to police chief Noor Hisam, it was heading to the university’s main campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak.

Thirteen individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries in hospital. Two victims are being treated with critical injuries, 20 are in semi-critical condition and six are in stable condition, according to the New Straits Times.