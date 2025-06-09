15 university students killed in bus crash on Perak expressway, as PM Anwar orders probe
A bus carrying students from Sultan Idris Education University (UPSI) collided with a Perodua Alza multi-purpose vehicle in Banun, Gerik on Monday (Jun 9) morning.
IPOH, Perak: A fatal crash that claimed the lives of at least 15 students is being investigated on the orders of Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
The accident on the East-West Highway in Perak on Monday (Jun 9) morning involved a bus carrying university students and a Perodua Alza multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).
Initial police investigations show that the bus had hit the back of the Perodua Alza before losing control and veering off the road, Perak police chief Noor Hisam Nordin told local news outlet Harian Metro.
The Ministry of Higher Education confirmed on Monday that 15 students from Sultan Idris Education University (UPSI) were killed in the incident in Banun, Gerik along the highway which connects Perak to Jeli in Kelantan.
According to the Hulu Perak Civil Defence Force, the Banun Disaster Operations Control Centre received a call regarding the fatal crash involving a total of 48 victims at around 1.10am.
“Upon arrival at the location, it was discovered that the bus had overturned in the collision with a Perodua Alza MPV,” the Civil Defence Force said in a statement quoted by Bernama.
The bus was travelling from Jerteh, Terengganu, UPSI vice-chancellor Md Amin Md Taff confirmed. According to police chief Noor Hisam, it was heading to the university’s main campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak.
Thirteen individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries in hospital. Two victims are being treated with critical injuries, 20 are in semi-critical condition and six are in stable condition, according to the New Straits Times.
In a statement on Monday morning, Anwar expressed his sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to relatives of the victims.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to all the families of the victims. We pray that you find strength and resilience during this incredibly difficult time," he said.
The prime minister also said that he has instructed the Higher Education Ministry to coordinate the necessary assistance to the families of the students involved.
Higher Education Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir said in a Facebook post that his ministry is ready to give the necessary assistance and further updates would be provided in due course.
“The 13 bodies were taken to Ipoh Hospital for post-mortem procedures. Two bodies are undergoing post-mortem at Gerik Hospital. The remaining injured victims are receiving treatment at Gerik Hospital,” he said on Monday morning.
According to Perak Civil Defence Force, the injured victims suffered “broken arms, broken legs and minor injuries”.
Of the 48 people involved in the crash, 42 were students, four were occupants of the MPV, and the remaining two were the bus driver and an attendant, Perak Fire and Rescue Department director Sayani Saidon told The Star.
Sayani added that the bus and the MPV had been travelling in the same direction from Jeli to Gerik and the crash had caused the bus to overturn and the MPV to skid into a ditch.
“Some victims managed to exit the vehicle on their own and some were thrown out, while others remained trapped inside the bus,” she said, as quoted by Bernama.
“The operations commander cut open the rear section of the bus using hydraulic tools to create a working space,” she added.According to the university’s vice-chancellor for student affairs and alumni Norkhalid Salimin, most of the passengers on the bus were students returning to campus after the Aidiladha break, Free Malaysia Today reported.
Aidiladha is a major holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide for three to four days.
“They had gathered in Jerteh and chartered a private bus to return to campus after celebrating the festive break in their hometowns,” he was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today.
UPSI’s vice chancellor Md Amin said the university is awaiting further details from the authorities.
“Please keep them in your prayers,” he was quoted as saying by Harian Metro.
Malaysian roads are some of the world’s most dangerous, with one person dying every two hours according to official statistics between March 2024 and March 2025, The Star reported.
The deadliest road crash on record occurred in 2013, when 37 people were killed after a bus carrying passengers from Genting Highlands casino resort plunged into a ravine, according to South China Morning Post.
Monday’s accident happened on the same stretch where a truck fatally struck an elephant calf in May, according to local media.