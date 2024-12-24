2-year-old boy among 7 killed in Melaka multi-vehicle crash on North-South Expressway

ALOR GAJAH: Seven people including five members of a family were killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melaka on Malaysia’s North-South Expressway on Monday (Dec 23) night.

The crash, which injured 33 others, took place around 8.30pm near the Ayer Keroh Rest and Service Area.

It involved a lorry, a tour bus travelling south with 27 passengers and three northbound vehicles – a Toyota Estima multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), a Nissan trailer and a Perodua Bezza sedan, according to Alor Gajah police chief Ashari Abu Samah.

The front right tyre of the lorry, driven by a 31-year-old man, had dislodged and landed in the middle lane, he said.

“The tour bus then hit the detached tyre, causing the driver to lose control and swerve into the opposite lane,” he told the media.

The bus then crashed into a Perodua Bezza, the Nissan trailer driven by a 27-year-old man and the Toyota Estima MPV that was carrying a family of eight, reported the New Straits Times.

Six people who died have been identified and are Malaysians, while the seventh, a bus passenger, has yet to be identified.

Five of those who died were in the Toyota Estima: The 32-year-old driver Khairul Ikhwan Mazupi, his 32-year-old wife Fadzlenna Ramli, their two-year-old son Muhmmad Umar, and Fadzlenna's parents. Her mother was not named in media reports, while her father is Ramli Ab Wahab, 66.

The family of eight was on their way back from Malacca, Sinar Harian reported. Khairul’s two other children, aged four and seven, survived and are currently receiving treatment in Melaka Hospital. The remaining passenger of the MPV is believed to be Khairul’s nephew. His identity has yet to be confirmed and he is reportedly injured.

The tour bus driver, 56-year-old Noorisnien Khamid from Johor, died.

Police chief Ashari said the deceased persons were all taken to the Melaka Hospital’s Forensic Department for post-mortem, the New Straits Times reported.

The 33 injured victims were taken to Melaka Hospital, Alor Gajah Hospital and Hospital Pantai Ayer Keroh.

All vehicles involved in the accident have been detained and will be sent to the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) for inspection.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” Ashari said.

The accident reportedly caused severe traffic disruption on the North-South Expressway on Monday night. Northbound congestion extended for up to 10km and slow-moving southbound traffic stretched for 6km, according to Plus Malaysia, Malaysia’s expressway operator.