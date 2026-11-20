KUALA LUMPUR: Weightlifter Mohd Hafizuddin Roslin's psychological recovery could take years, a senior Malaysian sports official said on Friday (Nov 20), as the government rallied behind the injured athlete.

Hafizuddin's right arm was amputated following a motorcycle accident in his native Malaysia on Monday night, ending the 21-year-old's promising career.

The National Sports Institute's "psychology team will be with him from now on, according to his own pace", Malaysia Sports Minister Taufiq Johari said.

"The process could take years and support will remain available for as long as he needs it," Taufiq told the NST daily paper.

Hafizuddin won Commonwealth gold in the 88kg event in Glasgow in July and was a prospect for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Doctors amputated Hafizuddin's arm above the elbow, local media reports said.

He remains in stable condition in a hospital in Kuala Lumpur and is awaiting medical clearance to return home, Taufiq said.

The Malaysian government said it would also cover all his treatment and medical costs.