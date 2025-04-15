‘Charismatic, honest, noble’: Tributes pour in for former Malaysian prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi as country holds state funeral

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian political leaders from both the ruling coalition and the opposition have paid tribute to former prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, affectionately known as Pak Lah, who died on Monday (Apr 14) at the age of 85.

Well-known national and international political figures were also seen arriving at Badawi’s state funeral on Tuesday.

Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and his son Mukhriz Mahathir were among those seen decked in black at the funeral procession at Masjid Negara.

“He took over as prime minister after I resigned and when he became prime minister, he led the 2004 general election with one of the most remarkable victories in history, securing 90 per cent of the vote for the government," Mahathir told local news outlet Malay Mail on Tuesday, referring to the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) victory.

Jailed former prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor were also seen arriving to pay final respects.

Clad in a black outfit and songkok, local news outlet Malay Mail reported that Najib had entered the main prayer hall through the back entrance used by mosque officials.

He was escorted by the Federal Reserve Unit personnel who stood briefly before Abdullah's casket.

It was reported earlier that Najib obtained permission from the High Court to leave prison temporarily to attend the state funeral proceedings.

Najib's lead lawyer Shafee Abdullah also said that his client was given clearance to leave the 1MDB trial to pay his last respects.