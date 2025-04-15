State funeral for Abdullah Badawi: Malaysian leaders turn up in full force to pay respects to former PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian leaders past and present showed up in full force on Tuesday (Apr 15) to pay their last respects to former Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi at a state funeral.

Abdullah, affectionately known as Pak Lah, died on Monday at the age of 85.

Four of Malaysia’s former prime ministers as well as current premier Anwar Ibrahim were among those seen at the solemn ceremony held at the Masjid Negara or National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur.

Abdullah’s successor and jailed former leader Najib Razak was among the first to be seen at the state funeral at 10.40am, according to local news outlet Sinar Harian.

Clad in a black outfit and songkok, Najib entered the main prayer hall through the back entrance used by mosque officials, local news outlet Malay Mail reported.

He was escorted by the Federal Reserve Unit personnel who stood briefly before Abdullah's casket.

It was reported earlier that Najib obtained permission from the High Court to leave prison temporarily to attend the state funeral proceedings.

Najib was imprisoned for his role in a multibillion-dollar fraud at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

He was found guilty in 2020 of criminal breach of trust and abuse of power for illegally receiving funds misappropriated from a unit of 1MDB. He is on trial for corruption in several other 1MDB-linked cases and denies wrongdoing.