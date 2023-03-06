‘My son is still alive’: Father shocked to learn of identity mix-up in Malaysia prison

KUALA LUMPUR: A grieving father in the Malaysian state of Negeri Sembilan was shocked to learn that his son, who the prisons authority claimed had passed away last week while being detained in the Sungai Buloh Prison, is still alive.

Local media reported that the father, who only wanted to be known as Chantren, said that the prison authority informed him on Sunday (Mar 5) that they had mistakenly handed over another man’s body.

According to New Straits Times, the remains of the dead man belonged to a family in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur.

Mr Chantren was quoted as saying by The Star that his family was told by the prisons department just a few hours before the burial after they realised the mistake and that his 19-year-old son was still alive.

Prior to this, Mr Chantren said that he was told to claim his son's remains at the Sungai Buloh Hospital in Selangor last Wednesday. The family had made arrangements for funeral rites at their family home in Tampin, Negeri Sembilan on Sunday.

"We received a call from the prison authority about three or four hours before the burial time - and they informed us that my son was still alive.

"They did a video call (to show). I do not know how to even express my feelings. Our son is still alive, but whose body is at our house now?" said Mr Chantren, according to The Star.

The prison authority had since gone to his house to collect the body. Mr Chantren also requested to meet his son in prison.

For the mother of the dead man, she was reportedly informed about her son’s death only on Sunday, three days after his death.

According to New Straits Times, the woman, who only wished to be known as Thilagam, said that she was devastated by the mix up and had to wait even longer before her son's body was returned to her.

Mdm Thilagam did not mention what her son was arrested for but said the police arrested the 18-year-old man on Feb 24 and took him to court four days later.

The police also informed her that her son would be serving his remand at the Sungai Buloh Prison.