Malaysian radio hosts under police probe for mocking Hindu ritual in controversial video

KUALA LUMPUR: Authorities in Malaysia are investigating three radio hosts who apparently mocked a Hindu ritual in a video clip.

The trio’s actions were swiftly condemned by netizens and the country’s leaders, and Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said 44 police reports have been filed against them as of Wednesday (Mar 5).

The reports claim that the video touched on “racial sensitivities” and “mock the Hindu religion”, he said.

The trio, from media company Astro’s Era FM channel, are to be questioned at the Bukit Aman police headquarters on Wednesday, reported the New Straits Times.

The case is being investigated under Section 298 of the Penal Code for acts that cause disharmony, disunity or feelings of enmity or hatred on religious grounds, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the improper use of network facilities of services, Razarudin said.

In the video posted on Tuesday on the radio channel’s Instagram page, the trio – Nabil Ahmad, Azad Jasmin and Radin Amir Affendy – are seen mimicking the kavadi ritual performed by devotees during Thaipusam.

One of them chants “Vel Vel”, while the rest are seen laughing. Thaipusam commemorates the Hindu deity Lord Murugan receiving the vel, or invincible spear, from his mother Parvati.

The video garnered 95,400 views and 204 shares before it was taken down, Razarudin told the media on Tuesday, as quoted by news agency Bernama.

The radio hosts, who are household names in the local media industry, have also been suspended pending an internal investigation, Astro Audio announced on Tuesday.

Their actions have prompted a flurry of responses from Malaysia’s leaders and government agencies urging respect for all religions.

Through his press secretary, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called on “all parties to avoid 3R (race, religion and royalty) polemics in any form of statement or action, and to prioritise mutual respect and love in the community”.

National Unity Minister Aaron Ago Dagang called on the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to take action against those responsible.

“Actions that insult the feelings of other religious groups are unacceptable in our multiracial society,” he said on Tuesday, as quoted by Free Malaysia Today.

“Appropriate action will be taken (against) those who share any content that insults or demeans religions on mass media.”