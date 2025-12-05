Sabah’s locally grown avocados gain attention as potential major export

TAWAU, Sabah: The East Malaysian state of Sabah is well known for its diverse range of tropical fruits, many of which are native to the Borneo island.

Now, another fruit is beginning to attract fresh interest: the avocado.

Local farmers are increasingly hopeful that the creamy, nutrient-rich fruit could become the state’s next major export.

LARGER, BUTTERY-FLAVOURED FRUITS

Blessed with rich volcanic soil, abundant rainfall and a warm climate, Borneo has long been a centre of diversity for tropical produce.

A trip to the local markets, or tamu, offers a vivid display of this abundance. Found in every village and always bustling, these markets overflow with native varieties of durians, bananas and other fruits.

Among the unique offerings is a wild mango known as bambangan, which sellers said is usually cooked or made into pickles or sambal – a chilli-based Southeast Asian condiment – as it is too sour to eat raw.

In Sabah, even familiar fruits come in impressive forms.

A giant soursop weighing more than 2.5kg can cost as little as 10 ringgit (US$2.40) thanks to Borneo’s rich volcanic soil.