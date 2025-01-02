Google, X yet to apply for Malaysia licence despite new online harm rules from Jan 1

PUTRAJAYA: Tech giants Google and X have yet to apply for a new class licence in Malaysia in compliance with a new regulatory framework that came into effect from Wednesday (Jan 1).

The licensing framework was announced in July last year and was aimed at protecting the public from perceived online harm. Social media and internet messaging platforms with at least eight million registered users in Malaysia were required to comply with the new policy.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said that Google - which operates YouTube - had raised issues about the site’s video sharing features and its classification under the licensing framework.

“MCMC has deliberated on the issues raised and shall ensure YouTube as well as all relevant platform providers meeting the licensing criteria are bound by their duties and responsibilities to adhere to the licensing framework,” the commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, X told MCMC that its user base in Malaysia has yet to reach the required threshold of eight million users. In light of this, MCMC said that it is “actively reviewing the validity of the user base as stated by X and will continue engagement sessions to assess X’s position”.

Separately, four other major social media and internet messaging platforms have “taken significant steps” to secure the required licences needed to operate in Malaysia, or are in the final stages of obtaining them.

MCMC said that Tencent - which operates WeChat - was the first service provider to be granted the Applications Service Provider Class licence. This is followed by social media platform TikTok, owned by another Chinese internet company ByteDance, the commission added.

Telegram is in its “final stages” of the licensing process while Meta - which oversees Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp - has initiated the process of obtaining the licenses that is expected to be completed soon.

“MCMC will assess the status of platform providers that have yet to obtain the required licenses and consider the appropriate actions under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” the commission added, noting that platform providers found to be in violation of the licensing requirements may be subject to investigation and regulatory actions.

Eligible social media platforms and internet messaging firms that fail to get the class licence could face penalties of up to five years’ jail and a maximum fine of RM500,000 (US$111,600). Operators could also be fined RM1,000 for each day they remain unlicensed.