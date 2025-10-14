Logo
Asia

Around 6,000 students in Malaysia infected with influenza, prompting school closures
Asia

Parents send their children on the first day of elementary school in Standard One (Primary One) at a local national school, on the start of the new school year in Karak, Malaysia's Pahang state on Mar 21, 2022. (File photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

14 Oct 2025 10:06AM
KUALA LUMPUR: Around 6,000 students in Malaysia have been infected with influenza and some schools have been closed for the safety of children and staff, an education ministry official said.

"We already have extensive experience in dealing with infectious diseases from the COVID-19 pandemic," director general Mohd Azam Ahmad said on Monday (Oct 13), according to a video of his remarks posted by a local news broadcaster.

“We have reminded schools to follow these guidelines, encouraging the use of face masks and reducing large group activities among students."

He did not specify how many schools were closed, but said the infections were detected in several areas across the country.

Last week, the health ministry reported 97 influenza clusters across the country, up from 14 the week before, with most reported in schools and kindergartens.

Source: Reuters/rk

Malaysia Influenza school closures
