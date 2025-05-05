Malaysia plans cargo rail link to Bangkok to boost trade

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is planning to start a direct rail cargo service between its capital Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok in neighbouring Thailand this year to boost bilateral and regional trade, state media reported, citing the transport minister.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the Cabinet and prime minister had approved the proposal and the rail service was expected to begin operations later this year, state news agency Bernama reported on Sunday (May 4).

"A direct Kuala Lumpur-Bangkok rail link will also improve connectivity to other countries, including Laos, China, and Central Asia," Loke said. The report did not go into detail on the plan.

A spokesperson for Thailand's transport ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.