Malaysia to tighten semiconductor regulations under US pressure: Report

Malaysia plans to tighten regulations on semiconductors as it comes under United States pressure to staunch the flow of chips to China crucial to the development of artificial intelligence (AI), the Financial Times reported on Sunday (Mar 23).

Trade Minister Zafrul Aziz said that the US government was demanding Malaysia closely track the movement of high-end Nvidia chips that enter the country over suspicions that many are ending up in China, according to the report.

"(The US is) asking us to make sure that we monitor every shipment that comes to Malaysia when it involves Nvidia chips,” Aziz told the newspaper.

"They want us to make sure that servers end up in the data centres that they're supposed to and not suddenly move to another ship."

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The US is investigating if DeepSeek, whose AI model's performance rocked the tech world in January, has been using banned US chips.

Malaysia is currently investigating if local laws were breached in the shipment of servers linked to a Singapore fraud case, as they may have contained advanced chips subject to US export controls.

Singapore prosecutors told a court earlier in March that the case in which Singapore-based firms have been accused of fraudulently supplying US servers to Malaysia involves transactions worth US$390 million.

Singapore media have linked the case to the possible transfer of Nvidia's artificial intelligence chips to Chinese artificial intelligence firm DeepSeek.