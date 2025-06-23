‘I feared the worst’: Malaysian evacuees from Iran share feelings of relief, déjà vu, amid Middle East conflict

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians stuck in Iran amid an escalating conflict with Israel have spoken of their anxieties in trying to leave the country, as well as relief after they were finally evacuated by their government.

The group of 17 Malaysians arrived back at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Sunday (Jun 22) night, along with six Iranians and one Singaporean.

For one Malaysian evacuee, there was also a sense of déjà vu.

It was the second time 72-year-old Suraiya Ali had been caught in a conflict in the Islamic Republic. The first was more than 40 years ago during the Iran-Iraq war.

“Forty years ago, after I got married and finished my studies, I lived in Iran. I was there when the Iran-Iraq war broke out,” she told the New Straits Times (NST) when met at KLIA.

“I even worked there briefly but had to return to Malaysia when my son was just two years old.”

“I never returned (back to Iran) until two weeks ago, and once again, war broke out. I was trapped twice, 40 years apart,” Suraiya recounted.

Suraiya had travelled to Iran on Jun 13 with her husband to celebrate Aidiladha and visit her family.

Aidiladha is a major holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide for three to four days.

She and her husband were scheduled to return on Jun 18 but flight cancellations and airport closures had left them stranded.