Man detained after car hit crowds at Liverpool's title parade

LIVERPOOL, England: A car ploughed into large crowds of Liverpool fans in the city centre during their side's Premier League title celebrations on Monday (May 26), with police saying a man has been arrested.

British police said they were responding to reports of a car hitting a "number of pedestrians" shortly after the team's open-top coach carrying players and coaching staff drove through the city centre, where they were greeted by tens of thousands of fans.

Several ambulances responded to the incident, with several people known to have been injured, but it is unclear how many people were injured and how badly they were hurt.

Unverified videos on social media purporting to show the incident showed a car driving at speed into large crowds of fans lining the street, at one point appearing to swerve away from the most densely crowded area.

Large numbers of police surrounded the vehicle shortly afterwards, with other videos showing that angry fans also tried to reach the driver. Some people were pictured lying on the road.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on X that the scenes were appalling and that he was being kept updated about the events.

"The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident," Starmer said on social media.

"Emergency services are currently on the scene," they said.