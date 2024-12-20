Malaysia to resume search for wreckage of missing flight MH370

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has agreed in principle to resume the search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, its transport minister said on Friday (Dec 20), more than 10 years after it disappeared in one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries.

Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew, vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on Mar 8, 2014.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the proposal to search a new area in the southern Indian Ocean came from exploration firm Ocean Infinity, which had also conducted the last search for the plane that ended in 2018.

The firm will receive US$70 million if wreckage found is substantive, Loke told a press conference.

"Our responsibility and obligation and commitment is to the next of kin," he said.

"We hope this time will be positive, that the wreckage will be found and give closure to the families."

According to The Star, the transport ministry is discussing final terms with the US-based firm and is expected to finalise by early next year.