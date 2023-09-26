Pomelo shampoo and body lotion: Taiwan’s farmers find new ways to cope with China’s import ban

TAIWAN: With the mid-autumn festival approaching, Taiwanese pomelo farmer Chen Chun-ren has been working day and night to harvest the fruit.

Pomelos are traditionally eaten in Chinese-speaking regions during the mid-autumn festival because they sound like “bless you” in Mandarin.

Mr Chen, 64, hails from Madou district in the southern city of Tainan, the heart of pomelo farming on the island.

Last year, he and the 10,000 other pomelo farmers in Madou faced a sudden and unexpected challenge.

China announced last August that it would be banning imports of all Taiwanese citrus fruits including pomelos, two kinds of fish, and other packaged food like instant noodles, citing quality concerns.

The ban came shortly after then-United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to the island just weeks before the mid-autumn festival in September.