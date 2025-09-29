Myanmar army razed Rohingya villages to build security outposts, UN-backed report says

After the 2017 expulsion of the Muslim minority Rohingya from Myanmar's Rakhine state, the military destroyed villages and mosques and repurposed their lands for security outposts, according to a UN-backed investigation released on Monday (Sep 29).

Violence against the Rohingya escalated dramatically in August 2017 when Myanmar's military launched an operation in response to militant attacks, driving out hundreds of thousands from their homes in the coastal state.

Some 1.3 million Rohingya refugees now live in densely packed camps in Bangladesh, following the military operation that the United Nations later described as a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing."

"Myanmar authorities systematically destroyed Rohingya villages, mosques, cemeteries and farmland. They had knowledge of Rohingya land rights and tenure through official records," said the report by the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar.

REPORT USED FIRST-HAND ACCOUNTS, SATELLITE IMAGES

A Myanmar military spokesperson did not respond to calls from Reuters seeking comment on the report, which IIMM said is based on first-hand accounts of witnesses, geospatial imagery, video footage, official records and documentation.

Myanmar's military has previously said it did not commit genocide against the Rohingya during the 2017 operations, but crimes may have been committed on an individual level.

The report came a day ahead of a UN high-level meeting in New York focused on the Rohingya crisis, where officials will discuss the worsening conditions in Bangladesh's refugee camps and the stalled repatriation efforts.