Myanmar election to begin Dec 28: Junta

YANGON: Myanmar's ruling military junta said on Monday (Aug 18) that the country's election will start on Dec 28, beginning a phased poll being boycotted by opposition groups and criticised by international monitors.

"The first phase of the multi-party democratic general election for each parliament will begin on Sunday 28 December 2025," the Union Election Commission said in a statement.

"Dates for the subsequent phases will be announced later."

Myanmar has been consumed by a civil war since the military deposed the government of democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021, making unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud.

Swathes of the country are beyond the control of the military - administered by a myriad of pro-democracy guerrillas and powerful ethnic armed organisations which have pledged to block polls in their enclaves.

The junta has touted elections as a way to end the conflict. However, Suu Kyi remains jailed and a UN expert branded the vote a "fraud" designed to rebrand continuing military rule.