Commentary: What does Myanmar Acting President Myint Swe’s death mean for the country?

SINGAPORE: Myanmar's State Security and Peace Commission (SSPC) announced the death of Acting President Myint Swe, who was 74 years old, on Aug 7 and decided to hold a state funeral. The SSPC’s decision, though in accordance with the protocol for the passing of a sitting head of state, requires some contextual consideration of Myint Swe’s life, actions, and role in Myanmar’s political trajectory.

A lieutenant general and chief minister of Yangon Division from 2011 to 2016 during the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) administration, Myint Swe was the military’s nominee for president when the National League for Democracy (NLD) prepared to take office in 2016.

He became one of the two vice-presidents – and was known as the senior vice-president – during the NLD administration. Myint Swe was in this role at the time of the February 2021 military coup and became the acting president post-coup. His elevation was associated with the constitutional requirement for a presidential request for the military in “unusual circumstances” to take over state power in times of emergency.

Since then, however, he was rarely in the media spotlight. He appeared mostly at periodic meetings of the National Security and Defence Council to approve extensions of the state of emergency. Myint Swe attracted some international attention over his statement expressing concern over the country’s disintegration following the surprise offensive Operation 1027 launched by ethnic armed organisations in Northern Shan State in October 2023. He took medical leave in July 2024; then SAC chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, took over as acting president.