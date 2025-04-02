Commentary: In Myanmar, war doesn’t pause even for an earthquake

BRISTOL: Myanmar’s massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake on Friday (Mar 28) - the most powerful in a century - delivered yet another crushing blow to a nation already battered by four years of civil war.

Areas were devastated and flattened, roads cracked open, rows of buildings and homes toppled to the ground, and countless residents are still buried under rubble. The death toll stood at more than 2,700 as of Tuesday afternoon, but the US Geological Service has warned the number of deaths could end up exceeding 10,000.

Myanmar will almost certainly sink deeper into chaos and despair.

Amid the widespread devastation, the military junta issued an almost immediate and rare plea for international aid.

Admittedly, the State Administration Council (SAC) regime’s swift appeal stands in sharp contrast to the aftermath of Cyclone Nargis in May 2008, when the junta initially rejected international assistance, delaying it by two to three weeks.

While some might view the SAC’s quick action as a positive development, caution is warranted.