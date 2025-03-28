Logo
Asia

Strong earthquake strikes central Myanmar, panic in Bangkok
People stand outside an office building in Bangkok on Mar 28, 2025, after an earthquake hit central Myanmar, with tremors felt south into Thailand. (Photo: AFP/Candida Ng)

28 Mar 2025 03:00PM (Updated: 28 Mar 2025 03:09PM)
A strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday (Mar 28), earthquake monitoring services said.

The quake affected Bangkok as well, with hundreds of people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors.

There was no immediate word from Myanmar on damage after the quake, which the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said had a magnitude of 7.7 and was at a depth of 10km.

Its epicentre was about 17.2km from the city of Mandalay, which has a population of about 1.2 million, according to USGS.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit at a depth of 10km, with its epicentre near the city of Mandalay. (Image: USGS)

Witnesses in Bangkok said people ran out onto the streets in panic and water splashed out of swimming pools.

The quake could also be felt in China's southwestern Yunnan.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

Source: Agencies/nh(kg)

