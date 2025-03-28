Strong earthquake strikes central Myanmar, panic in Bangkok

A strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday (Mar 28), earthquake monitoring services said.

The quake affected Bangkok as well, with hundreds of people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors.

There was no immediate word from Myanmar on damage after the quake, which the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said had a magnitude of 7.7 and was at a depth of 10km.

Its epicentre was about 17.2km from the city of Mandalay, which has a population of about 1.2 million, according to USGS.