Myanmar quake: Singapore calls for immediate ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian aid
Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan also announced the government’s contribution of S$150,000 (US$111,850) to support the Singapore Red Cross’ fundraising efforts.
SINGAPORE: Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan on Sunday (Mar 30) called for an immediate ceasefire in Myanmar to facilitate aid efforts after a huge earthquake hit the country.
A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck northwest of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar on Friday, and also affected Thailand. More than 1,600 people were killed in Myanmar, the junta said.
Dr Balakrishnan attended the Special Emergency Meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers on Sunday following the quake. It was convened by ASEAN chair Malaysia and conducted virtually.
"He called for an immediate and effective ceasefire in Myanmar which would facilitate the efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance and longer term national reconciliation, peace and reconstruction," said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Sunday afternoon.
On Sunday morning, anti-coup fighters in Myanmar declared a two-week partial ceasefire as the military began to facilitate rescue operations and other relief work.
The People's Defence Force (PDF) will "implement a two-week pause in offensive military operations, except for defensive actions, in earthquake-affected areas", said the shadow National Unity Government.
The government in exile said it would "collaborate with the UN and NGOs to ensure security, transportation, and the establishment of temporary rescue and medical camps" in areas that it controls.
Myanmar's military has been fighting a civil war on multiple fronts since it ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in February 2021. It is opposed by both the PDFs and ethnic armed organisations, many of which have been fighting for decades.
CONDOLENCES
Dr Balakrishnan expressed Singapore’s deepest condolences for the significant loss of lives and damage in Myanmar and Thailand, adding that it stands in solidarity with ASEAN members at this difficult time.
He announced the Singapore government’s contribution of S$150,000 (US$111,850) to support the Singapore Red Cross’ fundraising efforts.
The Singapore Red Cross on Friday said it has also committed an initial S$150,000 to support relief efforts in both Myanmar and Thailand, and would launch a public fundraising appeal.
Dr Balakrishnan also supported the proposal for ASEAN to further expand its assistance to the countries affected, as coordinated by the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre).
Singapore has deployed an 80-member contingent to assist with disaster rescue efforts in Myanmar.
Three officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force will be part of the ASEAN Emergency Response and Assessment Team under the auspices of the AHA Centre.