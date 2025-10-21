Myanmar military shuts down major cybercrime centre, detains over 2,000 people

BANGKOK: Myanmar's military has shut down a major online scam operation near the border with Thailand, detaining more than 2,000 people and seizing dozens of Starlink satellite internet terminals, state media reported on Monday (Oct 20).

Myanmar is notorious for hosting cyberscam operations responsible for bilking people all over the world. These usually involve gaining victims' confidence online with romantic ploys and bogus investment pitches.

The centres are infamous for recruiting workers from other countries under false pretences, promising them legitimate jobs and then holding them captive and forcing them to carry out criminal activities.

Scam operations were in the international spotlight last week when the United States and Britain enacted sanctions against organisers of a major Cambodian cyberscam gang, and its alleged ringleader was indicted by a federal court in New York.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

According to a report in Monday's Myanma Alinn newspaper, the army raided KK Park, a well-documented cybercrime centre, as part of operations starting in early September to suppress online fraud, illegal gambling, and cross-border cybercrime.

It published photos displaying seized Starlink equipment and soldiers said to be carrying out the raid, though it was unclear when exactly they were taken.