Malaysia's king says Najib's conditional pardon is unambiguous, warns against disputing it

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's king Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar said on Saturday (Nov 7) that the conditional royal pardon allowing former prime minister Najib Razak to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest is clear and unambiguous, warning that any attempt to dispute the order would amount to defying the monarch's decree.

The king's assertion comes a day after the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) called for Najib's transfer to house arrest to be temporarily suspended, citing complex legal questions over the interpretation of the royal pardon and its implications for a separate prison sentence imposed on the former leader.

In a statement (Nov 7), Sultan Ibrahim said that the conditional pardon was not related to any of Najib's other cases and that all the conditions stipulated in the order had been fulfilled.

“This conditional pardon order is clear, explicit and without any ambiguity, and is not related to any other cases involving him,” the king said.

“There should be no confusion in its interpretation, nor should there be prolonged uncertainty over the implementation of the decision that has been granted.”