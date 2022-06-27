When water hides an invisible threat: The scars of arsenic poisoning in Nepal, and hope for new 'change-makers'

NAWALPARASI, Nepal: When spots first started appearing on his body, 59-year-old Ramprasad Yadap had no idea what they were.

“I knew that there was something (wrong) ... but I didn’t know what it was,” said Mr Yadap, who was 40 when the onset of arsenicosis symptoms began. “I was surprised.”

A chronic illness resulting from prolonged ingestion of high levels of arsenic over a long period of time, arsenicosis or arsenic poisoning often takes years to manifest.

Symptoms include skin problems and arsenicosis can eventually lead to cancers of the skin, bladder, kidneys and lungs.

Mr Yadap’s ancestors had for decades lived in Ghanshyampur village, a small settlement in the Nawalparasi district of southern Nepal. But none of them had experienced this problem before.

All his life, he had used hand pumps to draw water from shallow tube wells. He did not know that the water contained arsenic.

Mr Yadap was eventually diagnosed with arsenicosis when he participated in a mobile health examination programme for residents in 2012.