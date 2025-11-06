Nepal searches for avalanche victims

KATHMANDU: Nepali rescuers on Thursday (Nov 6) searched for the bodies of multiple climbers killed in an avalanche this week, while Italy said five citizens reported missing in a separate incident were safe.

Seven people were killed on Monday when an avalanche hit multiple expedition teams at the base camp of 5,630m Yalung Ri peak near Nepal's border with China.

"Mountain guides, skilled in search, have been deployed," Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks told AFP.

Crews are digging through snow and scanning the white landscape with electronic detectors.

Sherpa said that they were searching for five bodies - two Italians, two Nepalis and one German. The bodies of an Italian and a French citizen had already been recovered.

Survivors recounted to AFP how slabs of ice smashed into the group as they clung to the mountain, burying some under the snow.

In a separate incident last week, two Italian climbers died while attempting to scale the 6,887m Panbari mountain.

Italy's foreign ministry had also reported several missing citizens trekking in Nepal, but said on Thursday they had "managed to communicate with the group of five hikers ... with whom there had been no contact for several days".

It said the five were safe and well.