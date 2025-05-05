Philippine coast guard says China ship conducting illegal survey within exclusive economic zone

MANILA: The Philippines has deployed a coast guard vessel and an aircraft to challenge and escort a Chinese research ship it said was conducting illegal marine scientific research activities within the country's exclusive economic zone.

The Chinese Research Vessel (CRV) Tan Suo 3 was detected entering the country's EEZ on May 1 around 92 nautical miles off the Philippines' northern Ilocos coast, the PCG said in a statement on Monday.

"Their irregular movements were deemed inconsistent with the freedom of navigation and indicative of marine scientific research activities, which violate the sovereign rights of the Philippines," the PCG said.

It said it launched a maritime law enforcement operation to challenge the Chinese vessel's presence, and had prevented the vessel from continuing its "unlawful activities."

During the operation, the PCG reported spotting a manned deep-sea submersible, named the Shenhai Yongshi or Deep-Sea Warrior, which was retrieved by the Chinese vessel.

The submersible is capable of diving to 4,500m and is typically deployed for deep-sea exploration and scientific missions, the PCG said.

It said it also observed a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat recovering a yellow-coloured, unidentified piece of equipment potentially linked to marine research.

"These actions of the CRV serves as clear evidence that the People's Republic of China are conducting illegal marine scientific research activities within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, lacking the legal authority to undertake such activities in this area," the PCG said.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.