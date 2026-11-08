Philippines rebukes officials over public comments about China

MANILA: The Philippines' foreign ministry issued a rare rebuke to government officials and agencies on Sunday (Nov 5) over public comments about China, stressing the need for a unified voice as the country heads into a key regional summit.

The uniformed services of the Philippines have been engaged in a long-running war of words with the Chinese government over the South China Sea, a busy waterway that Beijing claims almost entirely despite an international ruling that its position has no legal basis.

Multiple senators also called last month for Beijing's ambassador to be declared persona non grata after he suggested China could "easily win" any confrontation with the Philippines.

Beijing subsequently accused Manila of "erecting multiple obstacles" to its attendance at an ASEAN defence ministers' meeting, pointedly sending only an embassy defence attache.

"Public statements that undermine the government's diplomatic approach do more than complicate the work of our diplomats," the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said, without specifying particular incidents.

"They risk eroding the country's credibility in international affairs and project an image of internal division that external parties can exploit. Such actions can ultimately weaken the Philippines' negotiating position."

The statement specifically addressed the country's national security establishment and uniformed services, which have engaged in months of heated exchanges with the Chinese Embassy on social media.