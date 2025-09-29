Philippine coconut farmers' woes in the spotlight at World Coconut Congress

ATIMONAN, Philippines: Coconut farmers and workers in the Philippines like Alexis Rea have long struggled to reap the full economic benefits of their harvests.

Five years ago, he left his job near the capital Manila and travelled about 200km to work on farms in his hometown of Atimonan in Quezon province, in order to be closer to his wife and children.

While his take-home pay is higher now, he told CNA finding work would be easier if there were more coconut farms.

“I earn just enough for our daily needs, so when one job on a coconut farm ends, I have to find another,” he added.

The Philippines is the world’s second-largest coconut producer after Indonesia, with coconut oil as its top agricultural export. Coconut oil is also tariff-free in the latest list of exemptions under United States President Donald Trump's tariff impositions.

An average of US$2 billion in coconut-derived products are exported yearly from the country, providing a livelihood to about 3 million Filipino farmers.

Government data as of 2023 showed the country has 3.6 million hectares of coconut farms.

But factors like market volatility, ageing trees, climate change, and competition from palm oil continue to undermine government efforts to boost supply and revitalise the industry.

These issues were brought up at the recent World Coconut Congress in Manila, which has given the industry a chance to discuss the future of one of the planet's most versatile tropical commodities.