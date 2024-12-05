Logo
Philippines files diplomatic protest against China over South China Sea incident
National flags are placed outside a room where Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez and China's Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng address reporters after their meeting in Beijing, China, Jan 23, 2017. (File photo: REUTERS/Damir Sagolj)

05 Dec 2024 04:57PM (Updated: 05 Dec 2024 04:58PM)
MANILA: The Philippines' foreign ministry said on Thursday (Dec 5) it has filed a diplomatic protest against China over a Dec 4 maritime incident in a contested shoal in the South China Sea.

China and the Philippines traded accusations on Wednesday over a maritime confrontation around Scarborough Shoal, the latest row in a long-running and intensifying dispute. It was the 60th diplomatic protest lodged by Manila against China this year, and the 193rd since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr took office in 2022, foreign ministry data shows.

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, including the Scarborough Shoal, which has angered neighbouring countries that dispute some boundaries they say cut into their exclusive economic zones.

China rejects a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague that Beijing's expansive claims had no basis under international law.

Source: Reuters/cm

Philippines China South China Sea

