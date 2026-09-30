Why millions of Filipinos remain vulnerable to hefty medical bills

METRO MANILA: Michelle Palompo thought her healthy lifestyle – eating only organic food and using all-natural products – would protect her from serious illness.

Then, in 2021, she was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer.

“I really felt like I was going to die,” she said. “I said, ‘Lord, my child is still a toddler. My eldest isn’t even a teenager yet. What am I going to do?’”

But Palompo had something many Filipinos do not: private insurance.

A policy her husband had taken out years earlier allowed her to claim more than US$11,000 for treatment.

Three in five Filipinos lack private health insurance, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority, leaving many exposed to hefty medical bills despite universal state health coverage.

“If I didn’t have private insurance, the cancer might have reached stage 4,” said Palompo, pointing to patients whose treatment was interrupted because they could not afford medicine.