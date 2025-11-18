Thousands in Philippine capital hold second day of anti-graft protests

MANILA: More than 200,000 protesters turned out on Monday (Nov 17) for the second day of an anti-graft rally in the Philippines, demanding accountability over accusations of corruption in flood-mitigation projects.

The controversy, which has hammered investor confidence, is blamed by some analysts as a factor behind the third quarter's four-year low in economic growth as public spending slowed.

Many demonstrators set up tents in which to stay until Tuesday, the end of the protest which has drawn more than 600,000 people since it began on Sunday, organised by Iglesia Ni Cristo, a church of 2 million members, known for bloc voting.

"Expose the deeds of evil," and "rally for transparency and democracy", read placards carried by protesters, most of them wearing white and drawn from the church.

Both days' rallies were largely peaceful, though participants expressed frustration at inquiries they described as ineffective into irregularities in key infrastructure projects.

"We are calling for the government to carry out a real, sincere, investigation and not cover up for anyone involved in this anomaly," said 60-year-old Freddie Beley, one of the protesters.

On Thursday President Ferdinand Marcos Jr vowed that those responsible for the flawed projects would be jailed before Christmas. The scandal has widened since his August revelations of irregularities found in an audit of flood-control projects.

It has implicated public works officials, executives of major construction firms, and lawmakers, who allegedly enriched themselves through substandard, or in some cases non-existent, flood-control efforts.

Marcos has set up a panel to investigate the alleged graft in the projects, focused on flood control.

The son of a former leader accused of widespread corruption during his rule, Marcos framed his crackdown as part of a broader push for accountability and transparency.

There was a lack of accountability, said protester Armelyn Bandril, 35.

"Almost 100 days have passed since the process began, yet no one has been jailed," she added. "There's plenty of proof."