Philippines' president to discuss tariffs in Trump meeting this month, top diplomat says

KUALA LUMPUR: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will meet US President Donald Trump in Washington this month, Manila's top diplomat said on Friday (Jul 11), with an increased trade tariff on one of Washington's top defence allies set to be discussed.

Philippine foreign minister Theresa Lazaro, in an interview during a regional summit in Malaysia, confirmed the arrangement of what will be the first meeting between Trump and Marcos, whose nations have stepped up military engagements significantly of late.

“The issue of tariffs will be discussed among others … it’s also very important to us. We have already sent negotiators to discuss this issue," Lazaro told Reuters on Friday.

A White House official earlier told Reuters the meeting was set for Jul 22, while the office of Marcos said he will visit the US from Jul 20 to 22.

The Philippines is concerned over a 20 per cent tariff rate announced this week by Trump, which was increased from 17 per cent threatened in April, without explanation. The US goods trade deficit with the Philippines widened to US$4.9 billion in 2024, a 21.8 per cent increase from 2023.

The Philippines has said it remains committed to continuing negotiations, and a delegation will travel to Washington next week to pursue a trade deal.

Relations between Manila and Washington have soared under Marcos, who has pivoted closer to the US and allowed American soldiers to expand their presence at Philippine facilities. The former US colony is central to Washington's efforts to counter China's assertiveness in the South China Sea and towards Taiwan.

The United States and the Philippines have a seven-decade-old mutual defence treaty and hold dozens of annual exercises, which have included testing of a US Typhon missile system, angering China.