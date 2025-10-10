Powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake strikes off southern Philippines, tsunami warnings issued

MANILA: A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck offshore in the southern Philippines on Friday (Oct 10), the country's seismology agency said, with tsunami warnings issued in several countries and people in nearby coastal areas urged to move inland or to higher ground.

Agency Phivolcs warned of damage and aftershocks from the quake, which struck in waters off Manay town in Davao Oriental in the Mindanao region. At least one person was killed, civil defence official Raffy Alejandro said on Facebook.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an update around noon local time saying the tsunami threat in the Philippines had passed, having earlier said waves 1m to 3m high were possible, although warnings from other agencies remained in place.