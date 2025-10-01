Powerful quake hits central Philippines, at least 20 killed

An offshore earthquake of magnitude 6.9 jolted central Philippines and collapsed the walls of buildings late Tuesday (Sep 30), sending residents in Cebu scrambling out of homes into darkness as the intense shaking cut off power.

The shallow quake struck at 9.50pm local time off the island's northern end near Bogo, a city of 90,000 people, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

At least 20 people were killed and over three dozen were injured, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing a government official.

Philippine radio station DZMM said at least 22 were killed, citing reports from the Cebu provincial information office.

The Cebu provincial government has put out a call on its official Facebook page for medical volunteers to assist in the aftermath of the quake.

"There could be people trapped beneath collapsed buildings," provincial rescue official Wilson Ramos told AFP, citing rescue efforts underway in San Remigio and Bogo. He said he did not know how many people were missing.

A number of village roads also sustained damage.