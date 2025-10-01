Powerful quake hits central Philippines, at least 20 killed
An offshore earthquake of magnitude 6.9 jolted central Philippines and collapsed the walls of buildings late Tuesday (Sep 30), sending residents in Cebu scrambling out of homes into darkness as the intense shaking cut off power.
The shallow quake struck at 9.50pm local time off the island's northern end near Bogo, a city of 90,000 people, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
At least 20 people were killed and over three dozen were injured, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing a government official.
Philippine radio station DZMM said at least 22 were killed, citing reports from the Cebu provincial information office.
The Cebu provincial government has put out a call on its official Facebook page for medical volunteers to assist in the aftermath of the quake.
"There could be people trapped beneath collapsed buildings," provincial rescue official Wilson Ramos told AFP, citing rescue efforts underway in San Remigio and Bogo. He said he did not know how many people were missing.
A number of village roads also sustained damage.
The quake caused power lines to trip, leading to outages across Cebu and nearby central islands, the National Grid Corp of the Philippines said in an advisory, adding it was still assessing the extent of the damage.
Police Colonel Enrico Figueroa, chief of the Cebu City police, said some pole-mounted transformers exploded during the earthquake.
Cebu governor Pamela Baricuatro said an unspecified number of houses and a hospital were damaged in Bogo and elsewhere and that emergency medical teams were being deployed to treat residents who were pinned and injured.
“We’re sending already a trauma team there, doctors and nurses are on the way,” Baricuatro told the DZMM radio network. ”We need medicine, food, medical teams.”
Cebu firefighter Joey Leeguid told AFP from San Fernando town: "We felt the shake here in our station, it was so strong. We saw our locker moving from left to right, we felt slightly dizzy for a while but we are all fine now."
"IN SHOCK"
Martham Pacilan, a 25-year-old resident of the resort town of Bantayan, also near the epicentre, said he was at the town square near a church, which was damaged by the quake.
"I heard a loud booming noise from the direction of the church then I saw rocks falling from the structure. Luckily no one got hurt," he told AFP.
"I was in shock and in panic at the same time but my body couldn't move, I was just there waiting for the shake to stop."
Agnes Merza, a carer based in Bantayan, said her kitchen tiles had cracked.
"It felt as though we would all fall down. It's the first time I have experienced it. The neighbours all ran out of their homes. My two teenage assistants hid under a table because that's what they were taught in the boy scouts," the 65-year-old told AFP.
Earthquake monitoring agencies had pegged the depth of the quake at around 10km and recorded multiple aftershocks, the strongest a magnitude of 6. Another monitoring agency said there was no tsunami threat following the quake.
Philippine seismology agency Phivolcs warned of aftershocks and damage from the offshore tremor. It also warned that "strong currents and rapid changes of seawater level are expected".
"The concerned public is advised to be on alert for unusual waves," it said in an advisory.
Recovery efforts were being hampered by the dark as well as aftershocks, he added. The USGS has recorded four quakes of magnitude 5.0 or higher in the area following the first tremor.
The Philippines lies in the Pacific "Ring of Fire," where volcanic activity and earthquakes are common. It saw two major earthquakes in January with no casualties reported. In 2023, a 6.7 magnitude offshore earthquake killed eight people.