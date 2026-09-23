Philippine Senate lowers threshold for conviction in VP Duterte's impeachment trial

MANILA: The Philippine Senate, sitting as an impeachment court, on Wednesday (Sep 23) lowered the number of votes needed to convict Vice President Sara Duterte, reducing the threshold prosecutors must clear to secure a guilty verdict.

The court ruled that only senator-judges who are able to participate in the trial should be counted when determining the threshold for conviction.

Four of the 24 senator-judges have been unable to participate in the proceedings and cannot vote.

The constitution requires a two-thirds vote to convict an impeached official, so the decision means prosecutors now need 14 votes instead of 16 to gain a conviction.

The decision could have broader implications if more senator-judges become unable to participate in the proceedings.

Thirteen lawmakers voted in favour of the ruling, while six, most of whom are seen as Duterte's allies, did not participate in the proceedings. One senator voted against lowering the vote threshold.

Four senators have been unable to take part in Duterte's impeachment trial due to legal actions against some, which include a scandal in a multi-billion-dollar public works programme and the International Criminal Court's investigation into a bloody "war on drugs" led by Duterte's father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

"The vote may also offer a glimpse of how the final (impeachment) voting could go, although nothing is assured at this time. Senators still have to weigh the evidence, and, admittedly, weigh public opinion," said Ederson Tapia, public administration professor at the University of Makati.

"But if I were Vice President Duterte, I would be concerned."