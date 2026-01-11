Hopes wane for survivors in Philippine garbage site collapse

CEBU, Philippines: Hopes of finding survivors days after the collapse of a massive mountain of trash in the central Philippines were fading, officials said on Sunday (Jan 11), as rescue workers dug through tons of rubble.

The recovery of a body on Sunday brought the confirmed death toll to seven, with at least 29 people still missing as the crucial 72-hour window since the landslide in Cebu City came to an end.

About 50 sanitation workers were buried on Thursday when the mountain of garbage toppled onto them from an estimated height of 20 storeys at the Binaliw Landfill, a privately operated facility that handles refuse for the city of nearly one million.

"Yesterday, we detected two signs of life through our specialised radar. There were still heartbeats 30m below the debris, but right now, there are no reports of that anymore," local fire officer Wendell Villanueva told AFP on Sunday.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

He said it was unlikely "for people to still be alive" three days after "tons of debris and trash had collapsed over them".

So far, 12 employees have been pulled alive from the garbage and hospitalised.