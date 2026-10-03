Logo
Logo

Asia

Philippines voices concern over Myanmar airstrike deaths, injuries
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Asia

Philippines voices concern over Myanmar airstrike deaths, injuries

Monday's (Sep 28) Kyauktaw airstrike, Rakhine's deadliest such attack since a December hospital bombing, killed 50 people and wounded dozens more.

Philippines voices concern over Myanmar airstrike deaths, injuries

Vehicles pass by a person and motorcycles lying on a bridge as fire burns nearby following a Myanmar military airstrike, according to a rebel group that controls the area and a local aid worker, in Kyauktaw, Rakhine State, Myanmar, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video released Sep 28, 2026. (Photo: Social Media/via REUTERS)

03 Oct 2026 04:34PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA: The Philippines, chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), expressed concern over an airstrike in Myanmar's Rakhine state that caused deaths, injuries and destruction, and stood ready to facilitate discussions within the regional bloc on how best to assist Myanmar.

"The Philippines is closely monitoring developments and expresses concern over the attacks which resulted in destruction, loss of lives and injuries to those affected," Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for ASEAN Affairs Ana Marie Hernando said in an email response on Saturday (Oct 3).

As ASEAN chair, Manila said it remained mindful of the views of all member states and would continue to be guided by the regional bloc's consensus-based approach.

The Philippines said it stood ready to facilitate discussions within ASEAN on ways to assist Myanmar, in line with the common aspiration of finding a solution that is "Myanmar-owned and led".

Monday's Kyauktaw airstrike, Rakhine's deadliest such attack since a December hospital bombing, killed 50 people and wounded dozens more.

Myanmar has been locked in a nationwide civil war since a 2021 coup, with an alliance of armed groups, including the Arakan Army, fighting against the military.

The protracted conflict has since killed around 100,000 people and displaced more than 3.5 million in the impoverished Southeast Asian nation.

Source: Reuters/js

Related Topics

Myanmar Myanmar crisis ASEAN
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement