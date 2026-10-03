Philippines voices concern over Myanmar airstrike deaths, injuries

MANILA: The Philippines, chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), expressed concern over an airstrike in Myanmar's Rakhine state that caused deaths, injuries and destruction, and stood ready to facilitate discussions within the regional bloc on how best to assist Myanmar.

"The Philippines is closely monitoring developments and expresses concern over the attacks which resulted in destruction, loss of lives and injuries to those affected," Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for ASEAN Affairs Ana Marie Hernando said in an email response on Saturday (Oct 3).

As ASEAN chair, Manila said it remained mindful of the views of all member states and would continue to be guided by the regional bloc's consensus-based approach.

The Philippines said it stood ready to facilitate discussions within ASEAN on ways to assist Myanmar, in line with the common aspiration of finding a solution that is "Myanmar-owned and led".

Monday's Kyauktaw airstrike, Rakhine's deadliest such attack since a December hospital bombing, killed 50 people and wounded dozens more.

Myanmar has been locked in a nationwide civil war since a 2021 coup, with an alliance of armed groups, including the Arakan Army, fighting against the military.

The protracted conflict has since killed around 100,000 people and displaced more than 3.5 million in the impoverished Southeast Asian nation.