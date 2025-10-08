Phuket airport temporarily shuts runway after navy plane malfunction, dozens of flights affected

Dozens of flights were affected on Wednesday (Oct 8) after an emergency landing by a Thai navy plane prompted Phuket International Airport to close its sole runway for several hours.

The aircraft encountered issues with its wheel upon landing at about 11.20am local time, the airport said in a Facebook post, adding that the runway was shut to move the plane and ensure safety.

The airport said in a subsequent update that the runway closure was initially scheduled for 11.42am to 3pm. It eventually reopened at 2.30pm after the plane was moved and necessary checks were conducted.

A total of 70 flights to and from Phuket were affected as a result, said the special affairs and public relations directorate of Phuket Airport.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

A check of the Phuket International Airport website also showed dozens of arriving and departing flights affected, including those by Cathay Pacific, Vietjet, IndiGo, and AirAsia.

In response to CNA's queries, Singapore Airlines said three of its flights between Singapore and Phuket - SQ727, SQ732 and SQ731 - were affected and retimed to depart after their scheduled take-off time.

In each case, the delay was about three hours.

The airline said it provided passengers with the necessary assistance, including meal vouchers.

A report by The Nation identified the aircraft as a Cessna O-2 (T-337) observation plane. It also said affected flights were advised to reroute to Krabi International Airport during the runway closure period.

In a statement carried by local media, a navy spokesperson said the plane had been on a routine patrol when it encountered issues with its wheel system. It added that the pilot was safe.