Protests in South Korea over Fukushima nuclear plant wastewater release

Ms Lee also accused the South Korean government of staying silent, even though the majority of South Koreans were against the Fukushima water release.



A survey conducted last month showed that 84 percent of South Koreans were against Japan's plans.



About seven out of 10 people said they would consume less seafood if the water was released, according to the survey.

EXPERTS DIVIDED OVER WHETHER WATER RELEASE WOULD BE SAFE

Globally, experts are divided on whether the release of treated water from the Fukushima plant into the sea would be safe.