33 injured in huge Selangor fire after leak at Petronas gas pipeline

SUBANH JAYA, Selangor: Thirty-three people have been injured in a massive blaze that erupted at a Petronas gas pipeline in Selangor’s Putra Heights on Tuesday (Apr 1), authorities said.

Six of the victims have been sent to Cyberjaya Hospital and Serdang Hospital.

“The fire involved a leaking Petronas gas pipeline, with an estimated 500 metres of the pipeline engulfed in flames,” said Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, as quoted by news outlet Malay Mail.

Petronas has closed the valve on the burning pipeline, according to the department.

Victims suffered burns, breathing difficulties, and other injuries and several homes have also caught fire following the incident, according to authorities, with firefighters working to rescue trapped residents and provide aid to victims at a temporary relief centre in Masjid Putra Heights.

Residents in the surrounding area have been evacuated as a precaution.

Housing and Local Government minister Nga Kor Ming confirmed that he had received a written report from the Selangor Fire and Rescue department about the incident.

“We will investigate what actually happened. I have given instructions to the fire and rescue department,” he said, as quoted by Bernama.

A Bernama survey at a nearby temple revealed that several Ministry of Health personnel were working to administer first aid, according to the New Straits Times. Mosque authorities are also currently assisting the victims.

One of the victims, 42-year-old Lee Weng Ken, who suffered burns to his left leg, said he was shocked when the ceiling of his house collapsed and crushed his vehicle parked in the compound of the house at about 8.10am.

“I rushed out of my house but fell and suffered burns due to the heat from the blaze near my house,” he said, as quoted in local media.

Another victim who only wanted to be known as Andy, 52, whose house was located about 100m from the site of the inferno, said he ran out with his children when they felt the tremors and saw the raging fire.

“I could only take the car out. My 18-year-old daughter injured her foot when she fell while climbing the fence due to the heat, he said.

The massive gas pipeline fire broke out on the second day of Aidilfitri celebrations, prompting emergency evacuations.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department received the initial call reporting a gas pipeline fire at around 8.10am, according to local media.

The flames reportedly reached up to 500m in length and were visible from several kilometres away.

Shortly after the fire erupted, viral videos of the blaze circulated around social media.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia urged the public not to fly drones in the areas affected by the gas pipeline explosion.

Authorities confirmed to local media that the Petronas petrol station nearby is not on fire, only the main gas pipeline was affected. With the pipeline shut off, the fire is expected to burn until the remaining gas is exhausted.

“Three surrounding Petronas stations – Putra Heights, KM2 LDP and Putra Bestari - are not affected but have been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure,” Petronas said in a statement, cited in Free Malaysia Today.

Putra Heights is a well-developed residential area situated near Subang Airport, making it a highly desirable location for those seeking convenience and access to key parts of the Klang Valley.