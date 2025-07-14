Logo
Russia and China discuss Ukraine war and ties with the United States
In this photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during their meeting on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Foreign Ministers meeting in Beijing, China, Jul 13, 2025. (Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)

14 Jul 2025 01:09AM
MOSCOW: Russia and China's foreign ministers on Sunday discussed their relations with the United States and the prospects for ending the war in Ukraine, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

President Vladimir Putin's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in Beijing on Sunday (Jun 13). Lavrov is due to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) foreign ministers in China.

"The parties also discussed relations with the United States and prospects for resolving the Ukrainian crisis," the foreign ministry said.

"The importance of strengthening close coordination between the two countries in the international arena, including in the United Nations and its Security Council, the SCO, BRICS, the G20 and APEC, was emphasized," the ministry said.

China and Russia declared a "no limits" partnership in February 2022 when Putin visited Beijing, days before he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. Putin has sometimes described China as an "ally".

The US casts China as its biggest competitor and Russia as its biggest nation-state threat.

Source: Reuters/fs

