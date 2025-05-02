Russia says it will help Taliban fight Islamic State in Afghanistan

Russia will help the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan fight against the Afghan branch of Islamic State, Moscow's special representative for the country was quoted as saying on Friday (May 2).

Zamir Kabulov, a former Russian ambassador to Afghanistan, referred to Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) as the "common enemy" of Moscow and Kabul.

"We see and appreciate the efforts that the Taliban are making in the fight against the Afghan wing of ISIS," Kabulov told the RIA state news agency in an interview.

"We will provide our best assistance to the authorities of (Afghanistan) through specialised structures."

No country currently recognises the Taliban government that seized power in August 2021 as US-led forces staged a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

But in a step towards recognition, Russia last month formally removed the Taliban from its list of terrorist organisations, to which it had been added in 2003.

Kabulov's comments underscore the dramatic rapprochement in recent years between Moscow and Kabul, which President Vladimir Putin said last year was now Russia's "ally" in combating terrorism.

Russia has been left reeling from multiple Islamic State-linked attacks, including the shooting of 145 people at a concert hall outside Moscow in March 2024 which was claimed by ISIS. US officials said they had intelligence indicating ISIS-K was responsible.