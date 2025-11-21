Russian boy dies after box jellyfish sting in Langkawi

A 2-year-old Russian boy has died five days after being stung by a box jellyfish at a beach in Langkawi, Malaysia.

Malaysian outlet New Straits Times (NST) reported on Wednesday (Nov 19) that Vladimir Iakubanets, who was stung on Nov 15, died at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital - located on the mainland in Kedah state - after suffering serious complications.



Langkawi is a major island tourist destination off Kedah.

The boy's father, Nikita, a 32-year-old IT engineer, told Malaysian reporters that his son was stung while in shallow waters near the shore.

"My wife handed my child to me and within seconds, he stopped breathing. I performed CPR as quickly as possible, and other tourists helped take us to the beach rescue," he was reported by The Star as saying.

First responders at the beach, Pantai Cenang, washed the boy's wound with vinegar before he was taken to a clinic and afterwards, a hospital in Langkawi. He was later transported to the hospital on the mainland.

NST reported that the boy's parents would not be taking any legal action, and that they had hoped Vladimir's death would serve as a reminder of the risks posed by box jellyfish.

"We believe this was the purpose of his life - to save others, to prevent future tragedies. Vladimir was very kind, very smart. We were a happy family," Nikita said.

Olga, his wife, said that the couple wanted their son's passing to have meaning, as helping others was something he had always shown an affinity for.

"Our son is our hero. He is our little angel. Every day we told him we loved him, and he always said he loved us too," she said.

The couple plans to cremate their son and bring his ashes back to Russia.

On Wednesday, the Kedah Fisheries Department confirmed the presence of box jellyfish in Langkawi waters, following the incident.

Bernama reported Kedah Fisheries director Sukri Deris as saying that the presence of box jellyfish in 2025 had been detected at a very moderate level and was not at a scale that would completely halt recreational activities.

"Nevertheless, their presence is sufficient to pose a danger to activities in these waters, whether recreational or other commercial activities such as fishing," he said in a statement.

The species can be found in the waters from around Australia up to Southeast Asia, and the monsoon transition may have carried them into Langkawi waters, he added.



Box jellyfish are known to be one of the most venomous creatures in the world. Their stings can cause extreme pain, and in severe cases, cardiac arrest and death within minutes.