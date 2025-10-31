Sarawak premier: Subsea cable project with Singapore could pilot larger ASEAN power grid
Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg also outlined plans to expand cooperation with Singapore beyond the energy sector.
SINGAPORE: The successful implementation of subsea power cables connecting Sarawak to Singapore could serve as a model for broader regional energy integration under the ASEAN power grid, said Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg.
Earlier this month, the Malaysian state signed an agreement to export one gigawatt of low-carbon electricity to Singapore.
The project is expected to commence around 2032, following the completion of the undersea transmission cable connecting the two regions.
MEETING RISING ENERGY DEMAND
“We have very good bilateral relations between Singapore and Malaysia, particularly Sarawak, and we have to reinforce this relationship by actual collaboration in terms of energy supply to Singapore,” Abang Johari told CNA on Monday (Oct 27).
He noted that both sides have held extensive discussions on ways to deliver power to Singapore.
Low-carbon electricity imports form a key part of Singapore’s strategy to decarbonise the power sector, which currently accounts for 40 per cent of its carbon emissions, according to the Energy Market Authority.
The project comes as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) advances plans for an interconnected regional electricity network to promote energy sharing and boost cross-border electricity trade.
The Sarawak premier said the construction of undersea power cables to supply electricity from Sarawak to Singapore will start by 2026.
“Things are on the right path. Based on that, I think we can implement the project sooner, and that will be for the benefit of Singapore as well as Malaysia, particularly Sarawak,” he noted.
“It becomes a pilot for us to develop our ASEAN grid interconnection.”
The export plan is part of Sarawak’s wider strategy to establish itself as a regional renewable energy powerhouse.
The state currently produces more electricity than it consumes, allowing it to export the surplus to neighbouring regions.
By 2030, the state aims to generate around 10,000 megawatts, mostly from hydropower, complemented by solar and natural gas.
Sarawak already exports electricity to Indonesia’s Kalimantan and has plans to start supplying power to Sabah and potentially Brunei in the near term.
These initiatives contribute to the broader ASEAN power grid vision, said Abang Johari.
BOOSTING COOPERATION BEYOND ENERGY
In the interview with CNA, the Sarawak premier also outlined plans to expand cooperation with Singapore beyond the energy sector.
Abang Johari highlighted tourism, services and food exports as areas of growth, noting that institutions in Singapore have also shown interest in supporting joint investments there.
He also touched on ongoing plans for the state’s own airline, adding that the improved connectivity would help strengthen economic and community ties.
Abang Johari emphasised that the partnership between Sarawak and Singapore is built on complementary strengths.
Sarawak, which has a population of about 2.5 million, offers abundant land and renewable power potential, while Singapore contributes expertise and talent, he said.
Together, both sides are well-positioned to develop sustainable industries.
“There's been very close economic relations between Singapore and Sarawak, and now we just reinforce it, because the platform is already there,” said Abang Johari, adding that future efforts will focus on engaging the younger generation to sustain this growing partnership.