Sarawak premier: Subsea cable project with Singapore could pilot larger ASEAN power grid

SINGAPORE: The successful implementation of subsea power cables connecting Sarawak to Singapore could serve as a model for broader regional energy integration under the ASEAN power grid, said Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg.

Earlier this month, the Malaysian state signed an agreement to export one gigawatt of low-carbon electricity to Singapore.

The project is expected to commence around 2032, following the completion of the undersea transmission cable connecting the two regions.

MEETING RISING ENERGY DEMAND

“We have very good bilateral relations between Singapore and Malaysia, particularly Sarawak, and we have to reinforce this relationship by actual collaboration in terms of energy supply to Singapore,” Abang Johari told CNA on Monday (Oct 27).



He noted that both sides have held extensive discussions on ways to deliver power to Singapore.