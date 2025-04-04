Selangor fire: 56 people questioned as early probe confirms digging 30m from Putra Heights gas pipeline

SUBANG JAYA, Selangor: Malaysian authorities have confirmed that excavation work was carried out approximately 30m from the site of the pipeline explosion that caused a massive blaze in Puchong’s Putra Heights leaving over 100 people injured.

“We need some time to verify if the digging carried out by the developer had triggered the explosion,” said Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan at a press conference on Friday (Apr 4), as quoted by news outlet Malay Mail.

He added that the excavation work to install a sewer pipe was halted two days before the fire on Mar 30.

Hussein also shared that the police will need around two more weeks to investigate if the excavation had caused the explosion.

“For now, the respective agencies are conducting stabilisation works on the ground before we can dig the ground to conduct further investigations,” the police chief clarified.

Police have questioned 56 people so far, including the developers, contractors, subcontractors and workers involved in using the backhoe and excavator for the sewer pipe replacement.

Authorities are also investigating whether there was a leak in the 30-year-old gas pipeline that exploded.

“As of now, Petronas has not received any information about a leak,” Hussein said on Friday.

He also confirmed that there were no fatalities so far in relation to the fire.

The Selangor Housing and Real Estate Board has agreed to allocate more than 100 housing units as temporary homes for victims of the gas pipeline fire, local news agency Bernama reported.