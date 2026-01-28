Shoppers clash over furniture at Ikea amid China store closures
Ikea will close seven stores in China from Feb 2 as it moves from broad expansion to more focused growth and online sales.
Scuffles were captured on video at an Ikea outlet in China as the retailer prepares to close seven stores, with online videos showing customers tussling over furniture during apparent clearance sales.
In footage circulating on social media, several shoppers were seen arguing and pulling at furniture items such as trolleys, while others continued browsing or removing stock from the showroom floor.
It is unclear which Ikea outlet the scenes in the video were filmed at.
The furniture retailer announced that it will shut seven of its stores in China starting Feb 2, according to a statement posted on its official WeChat account on Jan 7.
The closure will affect locations including suburban Shanghai, Guangzhou, and several second-tier cities such as Nantong, Xuzhou and Harbin.
The store shutdowns coincide with Ikea's strategic pivot in China, as the retailer plans to shift from scale expansion to targeted growth in major markets such as Beijing and Shenzhen, while boosting online sales, Reuters reported.
According to its statement, Ikea currently operates about 40 stores in mainland China and has recently opened five new outlets of varying sizes.
Ikea said it aims to open more than 10 smaller stores across China in the next two years, with new outlets in Dongguan and Beijing slated to launch in the first half of 2026.
Online reactions to the footage were largely critical of the shoppers' behaviour, though some users made light of the situation.
One user wrote: "You can buy anything on Taobao and Pinduoduo with free shipping." These firms are online retailers.