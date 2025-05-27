Singapore calls for stronger cooperation between ASEAN and Gulf states
Both regions can enhance cooperation in areas, such as trade and investment, energy transition and the digital economy, says Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (May 27) called for stronger cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in a turbulent world.
Speaking at the ASEAN-GCC summit held on the second day of the 46th ASEAN summit, he said ASEAN has a population of more than 670 million people and is poised to become the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2030.
Meanwhile, the GCC is “rapidly transforming and becoming an important global player in its own right”.
The GCC has a membership of six Arab states, including major oil producers Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.
The summit on Tuesday was the second time leaders from both regions are meeting after the first ASEAN-GCC summit in 2023.
“Our relations were boosted by the 2023 framework of cooperation and today’s summit can build on this to forge even closer links,” Mr Wong said.
The prime minister highlighted three areas to boost cooperation, such as trade and investment.
He cited the free trade agreement that Singapore has with the GCC as an example that can act as “a pathfinder” to a wider ASEAN-GCC trade pact.
Such a trade deal can help to lower tariffs, strengthen supply chains, promote food security, and enhance investment flows between the two regions.
“So I hope we can redouble our efforts to accelerate the study to examine the possibility of having this (free trade agreement) and also facilitating closer links between our business communities,” said Mr Wong.
The GCC–Singapore free trade agreement, which entered into force in September 2013, eliminates 99 per cent of tariffs for Singapore's exports to GCC markets.
Singapore was the first non-Middle Eastern country to establish a free trade deal with the GCC, and discussions to upgrade the agreement are underway, Mr Wong said.
The prime minister also urged ASEAN to explore collaboration between the GCC and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).
Doing so would connect the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific economically, he said.
The RCEP is a 15-country trade pact signed in 2020. All 10 ASEAN states are included in RCEP, alongside Australia, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea and New Zealand.
When combined, the RCEP and GCC economies would represent about 35 per cent of global gross domestic product (GDP).
Mr Wong noted that while such a trade pact “can be very complex”, the establishment of a formal partnership between the RCEP and GCC will help to facilitate more trade and investment flows, and help to uphold key principles of the rules-based trading system.
The energy transition would also be an area of common interest for both regions, said Mr Wong, noting how ASEAN is developing a regional power grid while the GCC is an energy powerhouse and also investing in greener energy.
The digital economy can be another potential area for cooperation.
ASEAN is concluding a Digital Economy Framework Agreement this year, which will provide a basis for the bloc to engage external partners. In this case, a digital partnership with the GCC could be considered, said Mr Wong.
“We welcome further cooperation with the GCC on the enablers of the digital economy – including in cybersecurity, data governance, and cross-border data flows.”
CALL FOR IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE IN GAZA
Mr Wong noted that both the GCC and ASEAN stand for “an approach of engagement and dialogue to uphold peace and stability”.
“Where the issue of Palestine is concerned, Singapore continues, and joins colleagues around the table, to call for an immediate ceasefire and the return of the remaining hostages,” he said.
“We also call for all parties to comply with international law, including international humanitarian law.”
The prime minister reiterated Singapore’s support for a negotiated two-state solution, which “is the only viable path to a comprehensive, just, and durable solution to the conflict”.
Earlier in the day, Mr Wong met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the ASEAN-GCC summit.
In a social media post, he said Singapore and Qatar share strong and longstanding ties, and that Singapore looks forward to deepening a “multifaceted cooperation” amid an increasingly complex and challenging global landscape.
He later held a bilateral meeting with Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa.
Being small island states, Singapore and Bahrain share a “similar outlook” of “always trying to find relevance and add value to the world”, said Mr Wong in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“So, we have much to gain from the mutual sharing of experiences and best practices. Look forward to working with His Royal Highness to enhance our partnership.”